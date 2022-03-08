Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading Up 12.1%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) shares were up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 45,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,626,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LICY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $18,684,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,890,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

