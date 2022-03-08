Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.