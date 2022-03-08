Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $15.00

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.65. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 13,033 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.