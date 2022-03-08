Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $184,121.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00261755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.