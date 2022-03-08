Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.17). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

LMNL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 64,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,566. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.54. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

