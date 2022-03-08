Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 19.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $1,725,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

LIN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.44. 155,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,705. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

