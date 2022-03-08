Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 21,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 682,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,696,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $9,720,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

