Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00004950 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $250.59 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014929 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001345 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001024 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

