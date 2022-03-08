Litecoin Plus 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 73.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $139,625.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,443.94 or 0.99668922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021882 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00020797 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

