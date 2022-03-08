LiteCoin Ultra One Day Volume Tops $12.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 13% against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $2,409.47 and $12.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,895.48 or 1.79499998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

