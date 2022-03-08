Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 125,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 112.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,035,000 after acquiring an additional 82,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.83.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $318.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.