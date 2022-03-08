LivaNova (LIVN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2022 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2022 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

2/24/2022 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – LivaNova had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2022 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LIVN opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $472,826. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

