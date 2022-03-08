LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.69

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 25916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 438,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,449,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 357,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

