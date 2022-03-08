LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

