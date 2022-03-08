Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.24. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 523,826 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
