Lobstex Hits One Day Volume of $126,735.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $764,360.21 and $126,735.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 116.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,251,604 coins and its circulating supply is 23,176,177 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

