LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Achieves $744,664.24

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $744,664.24 and approximately $2,959.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00290705 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004374 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.29 or 0.01189715 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003266 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 50,185,643 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

