Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $486.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $479.99 and last traded at $466.15, with a volume of 5206928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $458.15.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.