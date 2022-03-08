Locus Chain Reaches Market Cap of $24.77 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $424,979.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00033397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00102899 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

