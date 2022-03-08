Loki 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,431.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.67 or 0.06542474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00256079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00723768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00067101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00493618 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.00343992 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

