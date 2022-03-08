Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%.
Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
