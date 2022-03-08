Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%.

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

