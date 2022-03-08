Lossless Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.46 or 0.06511651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.22 or 0.99131150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045321 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

