Lp Bleichroeder Buys 26,399 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20.

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 358,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1,494.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at about $5,158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth about $484,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

