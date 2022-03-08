LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,909 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.64% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,319,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

