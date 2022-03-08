LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,589 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

