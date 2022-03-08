LPL Financial LLC Acquires 21,707 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 717,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 414,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,811,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 383,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

