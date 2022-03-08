LPL Financial LLC Acquires 28,944 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

