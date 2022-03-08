LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,776 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $97,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $2,340,444. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $196.29 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

