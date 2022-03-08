LPL Financial LLC Acquires 554 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

NYSE SAM opened at $367.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $355.87 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

