LPL Financial LLC Acquires 58,694 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 566,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MMT stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.