LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,118 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period.

MILN stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

