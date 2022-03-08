LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,779,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85,580 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

SITE stock opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.21.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

