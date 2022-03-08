LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $156.84 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

