LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,163 Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.03% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

ONOF stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

