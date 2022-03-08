LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,585 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 184.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $135.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

