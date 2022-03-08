LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,850 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,773.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

BBEU opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.