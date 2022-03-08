LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 65,764 Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

