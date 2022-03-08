LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

MOS opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

