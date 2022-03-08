LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 136,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SEI Investments by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 114,634 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

