LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,111 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 11.7% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,496,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 156,625 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 2,284,451.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 171,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,981 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

