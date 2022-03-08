LPL Financial LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.44% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 386,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 202,479 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 97,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,782,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.