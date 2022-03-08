LPL Financial LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

