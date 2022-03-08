LPL Financial LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

