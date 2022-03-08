LPL Financial LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

