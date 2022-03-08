LPL Financial LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

