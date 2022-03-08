LPL Financial LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.81% of Bancroft Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCV opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

