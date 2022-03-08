LPL Financial LLC Purchases 33,071 Shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 13.17% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RNMC opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

