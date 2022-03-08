LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

NASDAQ:PIO opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

