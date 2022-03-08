LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

