LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.30% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 219.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period.

JPME stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

